MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hundreds of students, teachers, and administrators at Boyd Anderson High School and Oriole Elementary in Lauderdale Lakes were evacuated from their schools on Thursday morning due to a bomb threat.
A Broward Schools official the schools had to be evacuated while police investigate the reported threat.
Oriole Elementary had to be evacuated to a nearby flea market, officials said.
Images from Chopper 4 showed a multitude of students heading for the football field bleachers at Boyd.
The evacuation was orderly.
Boyd Anderson is located in the 3000 block of NW 41st Street and Oriole is on the 3000 block of NW 39th Street.
