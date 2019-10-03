Filed Under:Broward Airport, Broward Sheriff Office Fire Rescue, FLL, Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport, Strong Smell, Terminal 2

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff Office Fire Rescue responded to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport following a strong smell reported in Terminal 2 on Thursday morning.

Arlene Satchell, spokesperson for the airport, said the odor emanated from a flooring product and was lingering in the air after overnight work on a concession space behind a construction wall.

A few people near the security checkpoint complained of smelling fumes at around 5 a.m. and fire rescue units responded.

The area was examined and people checked out.

No one was transported and no flights were impacted.

