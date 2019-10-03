Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff Office Fire Rescue responded to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport following a strong smell reported in Terminal 2 on Thursday morning.
Arlene Satchell, spokesperson for the airport, said the odor emanated from a flooring product and was lingering in the air after overnight work on a concession space behind a construction wall.
A few people near the security checkpoint complained of smelling fumes at around 5 a.m. and fire rescue units responded.
The area was examined and people checked out.
No one was transported and no flights were impacted.
You must log in to post a comment.