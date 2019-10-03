



OPA-LOCKA (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department announced Thursday they have made an arrest in an attempted carjacking in Opa-locka that resulted in a shooting death.

Khahijah Byrd, 23, is facing charges of first degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon.

The shooting happened at the Glorieta Gardens Apartment complex at 13001 Alexandria Drive on Sept. 13.

According to police, “(Frank Brenton Labady) was in a black Chevrolet Malibu when the subject who was armed pulled out his firearm and demanded the victim’s car. He did not comply and he tried to drive away and that’s when the subject fired in to his vehicle. The victim tried to leave but he hit a wall.”

Paramedics were not able to save 25-year-old Labady, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time of the shooting, at least three people were temporarily detained.

In the end, police said they were able to identify Byrd as Labady’s murderer.

With the help of the United States Marshals Service, Byrd tracked down in Georgia where he was arrested.