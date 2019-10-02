HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Hollywood Police say they received a 911 call from a woman reporting that she was being battered near Apollo Middle on Wednesday afternoon. Then the police call-taker heard something disturbing.

“While the victim was on the phone with 911, the call taker heard multiple gunshots in the background and officers quickly responded to the scene and rendered aid to the victim,” said Hollywood Police spokesperson Christian Lata.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say they tracked the suspected shooter to a residence in Miramar. When officers made contact with the man, Lata said the man was armed and fled. Hollywood Police shot the man.

“An officer involved shooting occurred,” Lata said.

Hollywood Police are releasing few details about the incident. We don’t know how many officers shot the man or the specific circumstances that led up to the shooting.

Residents in Miramar said they heard a commotion then gunfire.

“It was a ‘boom, boom, boom, boom,’” said resident Danielle Rodriguez. “I didn’t know what I was hearing.”

Rodriguez said she was tending to her dogs outside when she heard the shots.

“I was very, very scared. I’m kind of in shock,” she said.

At the scene in Hollywood, police were seen pouring over a car parked near Apollo Middle School that the female victim was driving, police say. Police are saying there was a child in the car and that the child was unhurt. Police are not divulging any details about the relationship between the man and the woman.

Miramar Police assisted Hollywood Police because the suspect came to a home in their city.

FDLE will investigate the police involved shooting aspect of this case.