LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) — A woman is in critical condition after she was shot at a Lauderhill Apartment complex.
Police say an officer on patrol heard gunshots coming from the Waterford Park Apartments where officers located a woman in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. She’d been shot multiple times.
Police say further investigation led them to one of the units in the complex and the victim’s girlfriend.
Police say there was a brief standoff with officers, but she was later taken into custody without incident.
The investigation is ongoing, police have not identified anyone involved.
