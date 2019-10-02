By Rielle Creighton
LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) — A woman is in critical condition after she was shot at a Lauderhill Apartment complex.

Police say an officer on patrol heard gunshots coming from the Waterford Park Apartments where officers located a woman in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. She’d been shot multiple times.

Police say further investigation led them to one of the units in the complex and the victim’s girlfriend.

Police say there was a brief standoff with officers, but she was later taken into custody without incident.

The investigation is ongoing, police have not identified anyone involved.

