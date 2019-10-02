



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The driver of a white sports coupe got the surprise of her life Wednesday morning when Miami Beach police pulled her over.

The entire police-assisted wedding proposal was captured on video and posted on Twitter by the Miami Beach Police Department at around 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

💍 SHE SAID YES: There are a few moments in your life that you’d like to be memorable. Your proposal should be at the top of that list. We are so happy we were able to help create this beautiful memory. ❤️ #YourMBPD #CommunityPolicing pic.twitter.com/hgpfMUP07L — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) October 2, 2019

The video shows as two police cruisers pull over the white coupe and then two officers approach the vehicle.

The driver is then seen being escorted to the back of the vehicle along with the male passenger.

When she opens the trunk, she takes a step back as the trunk reveals many balloons. At the same time, the passenger gets on one knee and asks the driver to share the rest of his life with him.

At this point, it sinks in, and the driver is seen laughing uncontrollably. We presume it is because of the huge surprise.

She then extends her left ring finger as the passenger proceeds to put on an engagement ring on it.

The entire deal is sealed with a kiss and an embrace.

We wish them the best of luck!