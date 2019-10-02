POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – A Fort Lauderdale police officer was rushed to the hospital Wednesday following a pursuit that ended in a crash.
According to Fort Lauderdale police, the officers spotted a 2012 black Jaguar involved in a carjacking robbery in the area of West Broward Blvd. and NW 27th Avenue.
The Jaguar drove onto I-95 heading northbound with officers following behind.
The vehicle exited the highway at Atlantic Boulevard.
While pursuing the Jaguar, a Fort Lauderdale police officer was involved in a crash in the 3000 block of NW 6th Street.
The officer, who has not been identified, was transported by ambulance to Broward Health North with non-life threatening injuries.
The two suspects in the Jaguar were also involved in a crash with another vehicle and taken into custody.
No officers were involved in that crash.
You must log in to post a comment.