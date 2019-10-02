MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It is another breezy day across South Florida, but not quite as windy as the past few days.

It was a warm start with upper 70s and low 80s. Highs will remain seasonable this afternoon in the upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

The strong onshore flow will keep the risk of rip currents high at the beach. It is still not safe to go swimming in the ocean.

A small craft advisory is in effect due to east winds of 15 to 20 knots and choppy conditions on the bay.

A coastal flood advisory has been extended through Thursday afternoon due to the potential for more coastal flooding which may take place along low-lying, vulnerable areas around high tide.

The next high tide takes place between 11:00 am to 1:00 pm and again Wednesday night from 11:00 pm until about 1:00 am.

Quick showers will be possible on the breeze and a few storms may fire up this afternoon.

Thursday and Friday the winds will begin to relax and will be lighter. Highs will remain in the upper 80s with the potential for spotty storms.

Models are now forecasting some drier air may move in this weekend and the rain chance may not be as high as originally expected.

The bulk of the moisture associated with the disturbance in the NW Caribbean is now forecast to say mostly to our South. However, that moisture will be close enough to lead to some showers and scattered storms.

Highs will climb to around 90 on Saturday and Sunday.

A wave in the NW Caribbean now has a 20% chance of development over the next few days as it moves WNW near the Yucatan over the next few days and eventually is expected to move into the Southern Gulf of Mexico.

The disorganized area of showers and storms near the SE Bahamas now has a 0% chance of development as it moves NE as conditions appear unfavorable for formation.

Hurricane Lorenzo is a Category 1 racing quickly to the NE at 45 mph. Lorenzo is forecast to continue moving NE and weaken.