MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami man is in jail on $7,500 bond for allegedly stabbing a dog in the head with a knife.

Marshall Land, 40, is charged with Animal Cruelty with Intent to Injure or Kill.

According to the Miami Police arrest affidavit, officers were called to a home in the 1400 block of NW 51st Terrace around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday night following reports of a man and woman fighting and the man was armed with a knife.

The woman told police that Land stabbed her dog in the head with a knife.

However, Land told officers “every time he walks home from the park, the neighbor’s dog runs toward the gate and tries to get over the fence.”

The report says, “The dog had a laceration and was bleeding.”

The dog’s owner told police Land was “taunting the dog with his book bag and then stabbed the dog on the head.” In addition, the report states the dog was in a fenced yard with no way for the dog to get over.

Land was arrested and taken to TGK.

No word on how the dog is doing.