TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The Florida Department of Education next week will start what it has dubbed a “listening tour” about new academic standards for public schools.
The move to revise standards stems from an executive order issued early this year by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran is required to submit recommendations to DeSantis by Jan. 1.
The Department of Education has scheduled “listening tour” events Monday in Highlands County; Oct. 8 in Seminole County; Oct. 10 in Alachua County; Oct. 14 in Palm Beach County; Oct. 16 in Collier County; Oct. 17 in Hillsborough County; Oct. 21 in St. Johns County; Oct. 22 in Hamilton County; and Oct. 23 in Walton County, according to a schedule released Tuesday night by the Department of Education.
