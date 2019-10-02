Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Wednesday October 2nd is National Walk To School Day!
So lace up the sneakers and get ready to pound the pavement.
Each year, thousands of schools participate nationwide, including hundreds of schools right here in Florida.
But, why walk?
Today’s “Lauren’s List” breaks down the benefits of skipping the car or bus and walking to school instead.
- It Builds Healthy Habits: The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recommends kids get one hour or more of physical activity each day. Walking fits the bill! Walking to school enables children to incorporate the regular physical activity they need each day while also forming healthy habits that can last a lifetime. A walking regimen can help build strong bones, muscles and joints, and it decreases the risk of obesity.
- It’s Eco-Friendly: When families walk to school instead of riding in a car, they help cut down on the amount of air pollution put about by automobiles, not to mention reduced traffic. Plus, parents can save money on gas, and school districts can spend less on busing.
- It Promotes Safety: Let’s face it, cars aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. So let’s make the roads and sidewalks safer for everyone! Events like this shine a spotlight on how to make our streets more pedestrian-friendly. They help teach kids important rules of the road and help community planners realize where improvements may need to be made.
- It Strengthens Communities: According to the National Center for Safe Routes to School, the common goal of improving conditions for walking brings families, neighbors, school officials and community leaders together. The sense of community also builds as children and parents develop walking buddies and chat with neighbors on the sidewalk or path. A lifelong friendship may be just a few steps away!
Did you walk to school or do your children walk to school?
Tell me on Facebook or Twitter.
If you have an idea for a future “Lauren’s List”, send it to lpastrana@cbs.com.
You must log in to post a comment.