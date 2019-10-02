MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Millions of Americans use the ATM every day. But some may be paying more for the privilege.

Naeemah Hicks found out that getting cash is getting more expensive when she got hit with two fees for using an ATM out of her bank’s network.

“They double charge you for things,” she said. “I don’t know why, but that’s what they do.”

New research from Bankrate.com shows customers who venture out of network pay an average charge of $3.09 to the owner of the ATM. Then the bank adds an average fee of $1.63 cents.

That total of $4.72, which is up from just $2 in 1998.

“ATM fees are at a record high,” said Greg McBride, the chief financial analyst for Bankrate.com.

McBride says when you withdraw money you also need to be very careful not to take too much. Overdraft fees are close to record highs at $33.36.

The good news is that added charge can easily be avoided.

“Your best line of defense: set up a link between your checking account and savings account,” explained McBride, “that way if you do slip up it’s your money that covers the shortfall.”

Most banks also have apps with an ATM finder feature, which is something Elliott Upton takes advantage of.

“I refuse to pay a fee so I make it my business to find an ATM that I can use without a charge,” he said.

Experts say a little planning ahead can help you get cash without paying for it.

Some banks will waive or reimburse part of the out of network fee.