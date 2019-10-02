MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Coral Gables police detectives announced the arrest of a man suspected of voyeurism.

Coral Gables police said Yoel Diaz Hernandez, 31, was positively identified by two victims, who said he peered into the bedrooms of their homes in the 4000 and 5000 blocks of Ponce De Leon Boulevard without the consent of the owners.

Authorities said the incidents occurred on January 10th and August 27th of this year.

Police released a RING video which they say shows Hernandez, who used to be a former Uber driver, walking next to a home.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Hernandez was taken into custody by Coral Gables Police Department.

The arrest report says Hernandez admitted to both incidents during an interview with detectives.

Hernandez was charged with two counts of voyeurism and two counts of trespass to an occupied structure.

He was transported to Turner Guilford Knight (TGK), Miami-Dade’s main correctional center.

Investigators believe there could be other victims throughout Miami-Dade County.

Anyone who believes they could have been Hernandez’s victim is urged to call their local police department or the Coral Gables police at 305-442-1600.