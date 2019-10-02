SARASOTA (CBSMiami/AP) — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission wants to find the person responsible for beheading an alligator found on the side of a road in Sarasota.
Kimberly Kukich, who was driving to her parents’ home in Sarasota, spotted the gator Monday. As she got closer to the large gator, she saw its head was missing.
Kukich said in a Facebook post that it looks like someone used a chainsaw to cut the gator’s head off.
She wrote on Facebook, “I am appalled to see this. I stopped because I thought it was a large gator. It turned out to be someone decapitated the gator.” She added, “I am furious.”
She reported the disturbing discovery to FWC who says it’s illegal to possess alligator parts without proper permits.
Investigators say a vehicle likely hit the gator and its head was removed later.
FWC is asking for the anyone with information about the incident to all the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 1-888-404-3922.
Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.
