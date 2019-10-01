MIAMI (CBSMiami) – They’re beautiful stray dogs, posing with stylish models for a photoshoot with Ocean Drive Magazine to highlight pet adoption.

They included two blued eye Siberian Huskies. While they were getting their moment in the spotlight, we heard something just off-camera.

“That’s my dog man! That’s my dog,” yelled Sandy Hernandez as he ran up to the shoot crying. He hugged the dogs and they were happy to see him too. He lost them over the weekend.

“I’ll show you pictures and everything,” he told the folks at Miami-Dade Animal Services.

Sandy was so happy to see his dogs, he just ran the second he saw them, not even parking his car, just stopping in the middle of the entrance to Animal Services.

We’ve learned their names are Ragnar and Kloud.

Ragnar’s 3 and Kloud is 11 months. They hopped the fence at home. “My babies! I lost them on Friday, Friday night,” explained Sandy “And I’ve been looking for them all weekend,” he said.

Sandy came here after learning someone found them and dropped them off at Miami-Dade Animal Services.

“Yesterday I was posting flyers, I was posting fliers all over the neighborhood,” he explained. “And the guy found it tell me he brought them here yesterday at 1 p.m. so I came running and saw them,” he said still grinning from ear to ear.

After finding his fur kids at Miami-Dade Animal Services Sandy decided to get them microchipped.

That way if they get out again, a quick scan will get them home fast.