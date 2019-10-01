MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More than a month after Dorian, a few four-legged survivors, rescued from the Bahamas are ready for their forever homes.
The Humane Society of Broward County partnered with other local rescue groups to take in 22 homeless dogs and cats from shelters on the Abaco Islands, and Nassau.
Now, after two weeks of treatment, they’re ready for adoption.
“Please just check our website for their pictures and come and visit them. They’re all really deserving of good homes and have been through quite a bit in the last month. They are ready for the next adventure,” said Mary Steffen, Broward Humane Society director of operations.
If you’re interested in adopting a new pet, you can visit the Humane Society of Broward County seven days a week, From 1030 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Click here to visit the Humane Society of Broward County.
