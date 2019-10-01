WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump believes that the impeachment inquiry stemming from the whistleblower’s complaint about his call with Ukraine’s leader is a “coup.”

In two tweets Tuesday night, Trump wrote:

“As I learn more and more each day, I am coming to the conclusion that what is taking place is not an impeachment, it is a COUP, intended to take away the Power of the….”

“….People, their VOTE, their Freedoms, their Second Amendment, Religion, Military, Border Wall, and their God-given rights as a Citizen of The United States of America!”

This comes as CBS News confirmed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo listened in on the president’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky this summer when he tried to dig up dirt on rival Joe Biden.

As Pompeo kicked off a European tour in Rome, he fired off a strong rebuke back home to House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel after the committee scheduled depositions for several diplomats in the impeachment inquiry.

Pompeo responded in a letter calling the request “…an attempt to intimidate, bully, and treat improperly the distinguished professionals of the Department of State.”

House Democrats accused Pompeo of “stonewalling.”

In Kiev, Zelensky told reporters President Trump did not explain why the U.S. withheld military aid to his country prior to the call, and he said he’d never met Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal lawyer.