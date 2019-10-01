MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale police have arrested a man suspected with severing the brake lines of more than 140 electric scooters.

Police said the vandalism has been ongoing since April 2019 with the majority of the incidents occurring near the 1200 block of East Broward Boulevard.

On September 29th, the police arrested Randall Thomas Williams, 59, in the act of tampering with several electric scooters.

On that day, police said they located 20 scooters nearby and all of them had severed brake lines.

Thomas has been charged with Criminal Mischief, a third-degree felony.

Police urge anyone who witnessed the tampering of electric scooters to call 911 immediately.

They would like for you to contact the vendor if you find a scooter that appears to have been tampered with.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5581 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).