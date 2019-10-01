MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A teen who is being hailed a hero for saving two lives is now fighting for his own.

Elvia Venegas says she was swimming in Virginia Key with her nine-year-old son Monday afternoon when the rip current began pulling them under.

That’s when she says a nearby teen spotted them and jumped in to help. He managed to get them out of the rough waters and to safety.

“If it weren’t for him, I wouldn’t be alive right now,” Venegas said. “I am just eternally grateful at this moment. He didn’t care who we were, and, like I said, I don’t know what my son or I would have done without him.”

The teen, who was described as being around 17 or 18 years old, then got swept in the rip current himself and needed to be rescued.

Witnesses said first responders pulled him from the ocean and performed CPR.

He was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he is in critical condition.