MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The burglary of a Miami MetroPCS store was caught on camera and now police want to catch the guy who did it.
It happened just before 3 a.m. at 605 NW 62nd Street.
The store’s surveillance video captured the man lurking by the front door, the store security shutters pulled back. Seconds later the glass shatters and the man casually walks inside to the phone display nearest the door.
He then rips the whole display shelf from its brackets and walks out the door. Store employees told CBS4 there were four of the new iPhone 11s on the display shelf that was taken.
Anyone with information on this burglary is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).
