MARATHON (CBSMiami) — A 47-year-old Marathon man who threatened to cut the tongue out of a teenage girl over his disapproval of her dating choices, remains in jail Tuesday.

Antonio Solis was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery.

The incident was first reported to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer on Monday, Sept. 30, who interviewed Solis later that morning.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Solis admitted that he was not happy with the 16-year-old girl’s dating choices. He told deputies he grabbed her by the hair, and while holding a steak knife, threatened to cut her tongue out if she didn’t tell the truth about whom she was dating.

The Sheriff’s Office notified the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Solis was taken into custody and jailed.

His arraignment is scheduled for October 24.

It’s not known what the relationship is between Solis and the 16-year-old girl.