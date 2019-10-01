MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Royal Palm Elementary was placed on lockdown and Lauderhill Fire Station Number 57 was evacuated due to an explosive concern on Tuesday afternoon.

Hazmat units responded to the scene at 1980 Northwest Street and 56th Avenue, where police and fire tell us a woman who recently lost her husband brought in a five-gallon bucket of hazardous materials.

Fire officials believe the bucket contained highly explosive materials, including TNT.

The woman was being interviewed by police.

Images from CBS4 cameras showed several police units, fire rescue trucks and a bomb disposal robot outside the fire station.

Police said the woman had attempted to take the materials to other area fire stations.

An isolation perimeter had been set around the fire station.

The FBI has joined in this investigation.