MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A handyman is facing multiple charges after police say he raped a woman inside of her Sunny Isles Beach home.
Hoover Hundewadt, 68, is accused of raping a 66-year-old woman who was babysitting her year and half old grandchild.
Hundewat had been hired to fix issues in the woman’s bathroom. The woman told police when she stood by the bathroom door to ask him if the lights had been fixed, he replied no then forcefully wrapped his arms around her and kissed her on the lips.
When the woman broke free, Hundewat reportedly went to the kitchen, grabbed a knife and then walked back to the woman, pointed at her and said, “You are going to give it to me.”
The woman said he then pushed her into a bedroom and raped her.
Police said Hundewadt admitted to having sex with the woman but said it was consensual.
Hundewadt is facing several charges including armed sexual battery and kidnapping.
You must log in to post a comment.