FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Good news for travelers flying into or out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
For the first time in four months, both runways will be open.
The north runway has been closed since June as crews tore it up and rebuilt it.
That meant every take-off and landing happened on the other runway, which led to longer delays and a reduction in flight schedules.
The new and improved north runway will re-open at 9 a.m.
The runway project coast an estimated $95 million.
