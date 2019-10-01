PORT CHARLOTTE (CBSMiami/CNN/AP) – A Florida teen who was killed protecting his little sister during a home invasion is being heralded a hero.

Deputies found the body of Khyler Edman, 15, while searching homes in a neighborhood in Port Charlotte, Florida.

Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell said officers had begun searching the area after a burglary was reported.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s investigators had already arrested 27-year-old Ryan Cole in connection with that burglary. After apprehending him, they found another home where forced entry had been made. That’s where they found Edman’s body.

“We believe the teenager was trying to protect the home and protect (his) younger sibling,” Prummell said during a news conference.

Investigators believe that Edman died Cole entered the home, resulting in “a violent encounter,” said Prummell.

Investigators haven’t said how Edman died, but Cole was stabbed several times before running from the house. Neighbors called 911 after seeing an injured man walking along a street.

The younger sister was unharmed.

Prummel said Cole is known to law enforcement. He has a history of drug use and was on probation when arrested.

He is being held on $10,000 bail on a charge of burglary, and $5,000 bail on theft and violation of probation charges, according to the Charlotte County Jail website.

Public Information Officer Skip Conroy said Cole has yet to be charged in connection with Edman’s death.

Prummell said his office was working with the state attorney’s office to bring charges in the case.

“We are working very closely with the state attorney’s office to make sure we provide the best case we can so this individual does not see the light of day again,” said Prummell.

A lawyer had not been assigned to the suspect, according to the state attorney’s office.

A GoFundMe account has raised over $47,000 for Edman’s family.

Family spokeswoman Crystal Stone told reporters Edman was “his sister’s keeper.”

“Khyler was a hero protecting his sister,” Stone wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Please continue to keep her in your prayers as she witnessed this.”

