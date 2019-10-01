



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The man who police say was behind a terrifying carjacking was in court Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies in Martin County say surveillance video captured 21-year-old Jaquay Jean carjacking a family at gunpoint at a gas station.

The family was headed back to Miami from Disney.

In the video, you see the man grab the woman out of the car, shove her to the ground before taking off.

Deputies say the woman’s baby and elderly mother were in the car with the carjacker, but were eventually forced from the vehicle.

Deputies say they found the car and the Jean in north Miami-Dade where he was arrested.

Jean, who has been arrested at least seven times, is being held on $400,000 bond.