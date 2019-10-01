



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The newest CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy nominee is Carol City wide receiver Thaiu Jones-Bell.

The 4-star recruit is taking his talents to Tuscaloosa where he’ll play for the Crimson Tide.

“What was it like getting the call from Alabama?” CBS4’s Mike Cugno asked him.

“It was shocking. I wasn’t expecting it, actually, I was amazed. I was honored because that’s a school I really wanted to go to,” said Jones-Bell.

And that was a school that really wanted him.

Jones-Bell said when Nick Saban called, he had a feeling Bama would be his next home. He’s now following in the footsteps of another wide out from Miami that ended up in Tuscaloosa – Amari Cooper.

“I just got to bring that South Florida talent to the table, that’s all. That South Florida talent,” he said.

Jones-Bell said he had 38 catches last season. Seventeen of those ended being touchdowns. His knack for finding the end zone is part of the reason his nickname is “Snap,” because when he’s gets the ball he’s gone.

“I can do it all. Deep ball, screen, that’s my favorite. When the balls in my hand, I make it happen, I’m the man,” he said.

