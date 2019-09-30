ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Gov. Ron Desantis kicked off a conference Monday that hopes to address the problem of human trafficking in Florida.

The leaders who gathered in Orlando said the state of Florida has become a focal point for human trafficking in the United States, which is why a summit like this is so important.

“We have a responsibility to fight this scourge,” DeSantis said in his opening remarks.

The meeting, hosted by Attorney General Ashley Moody, brings together hundreds across the state to learn more about the most effective ways to fight the crime.

“Where I think the main concern lies is recognizing how pervasive this is in Florida,” she said.

Florida ranks third in the nation with DCF receiving nearly 2,200 allegations last year alone. Monday’s discussion covered new advancements in technology, but also focused on teaching others to report the warning signs of abuse.

“Uber drivers, transportation workers, those in the hospitality industry can recognize when they see human trafficking and report it to law enforcement,” Moody said.

Savannah Parvu is a survivor of human trafficking that started at the age of eleven. At the summit, she sharing her story to prevent a similar situation happening to someone else.

“I came in contact with people in stores and stuff and it was obvious that something was wrong, but nobody ever asked anything,” she said.

Parvu said it takes the work being done at the summit that will allow victims to get the help they need.

“Their past doesn’t define them and they can move on and have a better life,” she said.