MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Using a cell phone in a school zone will begin costing drivers beginning Tuesday.
On October 1st, a new law goes into effect that makes it illegal to hold a cellphone while driving through a school zone.
While Florida earlier this year outlawed texting while behind the wheel, the new law didn’t ban all hand-held use of phones while driving, including no scrolling through news feeds or holding a phone to your ear.
Police can begin warning motorists Tuesday, but they won’t start issuing tickets until January 1st. The rule also applies to construction zones.
About a dozen new laws are going effect Tuesday.
One makes hazing a third-degree felony if it results in a permanent injury. Another makes it illegal to sell or offer sex dolls that resemble a child.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
