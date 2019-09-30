  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Using a cell phone in a school zone will begin costing drivers beginning Tuesday.

On October 1st, a new law goes into effect that makes it illegal to hold a cellphone while driving through a school zone.

While Florida earlier this year outlawed texting while behind the wheel, the new law didn’t ban all hand-held use of phones while driving, including no scrolling through news feeds or holding a phone to your ear.

Police can begin warning motorists Tuesday, but they won’t start issuing tickets until January 1st. The rule also applies to construction zones.

About a dozen new laws are going effect Tuesday.

One makes hazing a third-degree felony if it results in a permanent injury. Another makes it illegal to sell or offer sex dolls that resemble a child.

