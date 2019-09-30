Comments
PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – A military officer previously in charge of the U.S. Army’s White House communications at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort has been sentenced to six months probation in connection with a child pornography investigation.
Last July, Staff Sergeant Richard Ciccarella pleaded guilty to lying to federal investigators about his part in posting photos of a nearly naked underage girl on a Russian website. The posts were made while he was working at the resort.
Prosecutors say the photos themselves did not constitute child porn. However, Ciccarella’s attempts to impede the investigation were a federal crime.
