



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – We’re off to a windy start to the week across South Florida.

Today we can expect sustained northeast winds of 15 to 20 miles per hour with gusts as high as 25 miles per hour. The strong onshore breeze is leading to rough surf and a dangerous high risk of rip currents at the beach. Swimming is not recommended. A small craft advisory has been issued due to hazardous marine conditions. Bays are choppy with seas about 4 to 6 feet.

In addition, with a new moon, we have the higher than normal “King Tides” peaking this morning. These exceptionally high tides are caused by the gravitational force of both the sun and the oceans, acting to displace more ocean water in certain areas. The combination of the king tides along with the gusty easterly winds will generate waves that will increase the flood threat along the coast.

High tide is near and we’re already seeing water overflowing sea walls in @FTLCityNews. @cbsmiami pic.twitter.com/BTJssvmafw — Ted Scouten (@CBS4Ted) September 30, 2019

Minor coastal flooding will be possible today along low-lying, vulnerable areas around high tide times. High tide will take place in Miami Beach around 10:33 a.m. and 10:48 p.m. High tide will take place in Ft. Lauderdale beach around 10:24 a.m. and 10:40 p.m. Residents should not drive through flooded roads caused by the King Tides to avoid damage to vehicles.

High tide is near and we’re already seeing water overflowing sea walls in @FTLCityNews. @cbsmiami pic.twitter.com/BTJssvmafw — Ted Scouten (@CBS4Ted) September 30, 2019

Temperatures will remain seasonable with highs climbing to the upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds today. We have the potential for passing showers on the breeze throughout the day. Hang on to the umbrella.

It stays breezy through midweek with the chance for scattered showers. Late week deep tropical moisture will enhance our chance for showers and storms. The rain chance will likely be higher through the weekend.

