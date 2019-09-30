Comments
JACKSONVILLE (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway in Saint Augustine after a woman was killed in a porta-potty fire.
Fire crews found the body of a woman inside a porta-potty that was on fire when they responded to calls of an explosion.
The toilet had been sitting outside a construction site for the past five months. The homeowner said o one was working at the property that day and isn’t sure what caused the blast.
Police are now trying to identify the victim.
You must log in to post a comment.