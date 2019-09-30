  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

TAMPA (CBSMiami)

TAMPA (CBSMiami) – A man convicted of raping and killing a nine-year-old girl may be put to death.

After finding Granville Ritchie guilty of murder, sexual battery, and child abuse, a jury unanimously recommended the death penalty

Felecia Williams disappeared after a family friend brought her to Ritchie’s apartment, then left her alone with him to go buy marijuana.

The girl’s mother says she’s glad to see justice served.

“As long as I know he’s in that box for the rest of his life, that’s all I care about because my daughter is up under all that dirt in a box for the rest of her life,” said Felecia Demerson.

Ritchie’s lawyers said medical scans show abnormalities in his brain. They argue he did not have a serious criminal record before this case, and there is no DNA evidence or signs of a struggle.

Ritchie is due back in court next month.

