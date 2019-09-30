



DEERFIELD BEACH (CBSMiami) – The family of a woman found murdered in her Deerfield Beach home last week is urging anyone with information about her killing to speak up.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office says Jessica Aponte, 41, was discovered in her home in the 400-block of NE 39th Street. BSO says Luis Sanchez, 24, was also killed. Aponte’s sister, who asked not to be identified, said the family is struggling to make sense of the killings.

“We have no answers,” Aponte’s sister said. “You don’t sleep. You imagine all kinds of things and it’s very painful.”

BSO has released few details on the murders. They’ve said that co-workers of Aponte’s became concerned when Aponte didn’t show up for work last Wednesday. Co-workers went to the home, found one of the bodies in the home and called 911. Neighbors said they heard several gunshots during the night.

Aponte’s sister said Jessica had two sons, ages 17 and 15, and was dedicated to her family, including her niece and grand-niece.

“She was a happy-go-lucky person and hard working. She held two jobs,” her sister said.

The family cannot imagine why anyone would hurt her or Sanchez.

“You want closure and you want to make sure that no one else is going to suffer something as heart-wrenching and senseless as this,” she said.

BSO is asking for anyone with information to call Detective John Curcio or Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.