TAMPA (CNN) – “Clueless” actress Stacey Dash was arrested for domestic battery after an incident Sunday night in New Port Richey.

Dash was taken into custody after an argument with a male, whose name was redacted in an incident report obtained. She is accused of pushing and slapping him.

The report states that police were called to a home Sunday evening “to respond to a domestic dispute” between the two.

“The victim sustained red scratch marks to his upper left arm from being pushed,” the report states.

Dash was taken into custody and transported to the Land O’ Lakes detention facility without incident. She posted bail and was released on Monday morning, according to a spokesperson for the Pasco County Sheriff.

Dash, 52, has worked as a conservative pundit and continued to appear in film and TV projects in recent years.

(©2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company, contributed to this report.)