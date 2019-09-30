PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – Twenty fours year old with the rest of her life ahead of her.
Instead, Bee Love Slater’s life was cut short, her body was found in a burned car in Clewiston earlier this month.
Now, the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a person of interest in her death, 29-year-old Jamson Richemond from Belle Glade on an out of county warrant.
Investigators said before Slater, a transwoman, was killed there was a post on Facebook saying someone needed to kill Bee Love.
‘”She had a really really good heart, she would never harm anyone, never put anyone in harm’s way,” said Slater’s best friend Kenard Wade.
The sheriff’s office has not said if this a hate crime.
LGBT groups like Compass Community Center say Slater’s death is part of a startling trend across the country. In a statement, they said that “Bee Love’s death is a tragedy and sadly not the first of its kind. Transwomen, especially trans women of color, are killed at a wildly disproportionate rate in the U.S.”
You must log in to post a comment.