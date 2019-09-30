Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find 17-year-old Jayquan Exulien.
Exulien was last seen in the 200 block of NE 48 St. on Monday at 2 p.m.
The 17-year-old was wearing a multicolored shirt with dark pants and no shoes.
He stands 5-feet 8-inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information, please contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 579-6111 or Missing Person Detail (305) 603-6300.
