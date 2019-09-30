  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMCBS 4 News 7PM
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    9:00 PMAll Rise
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Miami Police, MIssing Teen


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find 17-year-old Jayquan Exulien.

Missing flyer for 17-year-old Jayquan Exulien. (Source: Miami Police Department)

Exulien was last seen in the 200 block of NE 48 St. on Monday at 2 p.m.

The 17-year-old was wearing a multicolored shirt with dark pants and no shoes.

He stands 5-feet 8-inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, please contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 579-6111 or Missing Person Detail (305) 603-6300.

Comments