WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – A church in West Palm Beach is replacing poles with pews.

NewSound Church holds services every Sunday at Wellington High School and has about 1,000 members.

But they’re buying Double Dee’s Ranch on Southern Boulevard, turning the former bar and strip club into a church with seating for 600 to 700 people.

“I don’t mind being in a building that was a strip club any more than I mind somebody walking in our doors that had at one time in their life been a stripper,” said NewSound Church Pastor Josh Mauney. “We believe we can bring hope and healing to any location, that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Mauney, an Air Force veteran, husband and father of four, calls it a miracle that they could get a building like this.

He said they really need it, because each week they have to take trailers full of lights and sound equipment to Wellington High, set it all up for church and then remove it.

He’s glad the building that used to be Double Dee’s Ranch will soon be their permanent home.

“The people that call NewSound Church home are overwhelmingly excited about the idea to take a space like this and see God do something amazing in it,” he said.