Aging presents challenges for everyone, but the LGBT community is particularly vulnerable.
Socially isolated LGBT elders, often need to rely more on aging providers and non-profit organizations, but discrimination is still a factor that discourages them from seeking care at mainstream providers.
Now, there is a program called Our Fund Foundation that will offer a variety of services for that community in Broward County.
GUESTS: David Jobin / Pres. & CEO, Our Fund Foundation
Peter Kaldes / Pres. & CEO, South Florida Institute on Aging
