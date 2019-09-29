By Rudabeh Shahbazi
Aging presents challenges for everyone, but the LGBT community is particularly vulnerable.

Socially isolated LGBT elders, often need to rely more on aging providers and non-profit organizations,  but discrimination is still a factor that discourages them from seeking care at mainstream providers.

Now, there is a program called Our Fund Foundation that will offer a variety of services for that community in Broward County.

GUESTS: David Jobin / Pres. & CEO, Our Fund Foundation

Peter Kaldes / Pres. & CEO, South Florida Institute on Aging

