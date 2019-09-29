Comments
According to the State of the States, in Florida, 74 percent of people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities, or IDD, live with a family caregiver.
A third of those, live with a caregiver over the age of 60. As this group of caregivers continues to age, many of their adult children with IDD, are at risk of homelessness.
But soon, South Florida will have the first affordable housing community for people living with IDD.
The Village of Casa Familia will be tailored to their unique needs to live fulfilled lives.
GUESTS: Lourdes Sanchez / Founding Board Member & Secretary of Casa Familia
Deborah Lawrence / Senior IDD Housing Consultant
