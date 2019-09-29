MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a barricaded man who shot at officers was then found dead inside a southwest Miami-Dade home.

It all started at around 10 a.m. on Sunday when police responded to a disturbance call of a son causing damage inside apartment just west of the Florida Turnpike and south of 88th Street.

Officers made contact with the mother who directed the officers to the back bedroom where son was at.

The mother was taken out of apartment for her safety while officers tried to calm down her son.

Authorities said the man started acting erratic and fired at officers, who returned fire.

According to police, during the shootout, the man barricaded himself. During the intense scene, officers discovered the man was dead.

One officer suffered a slight graze to torso and was treated on scene.

FDLE will be conducting investigation as to how exactly how the man died.