MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A SWAT standoff in northwest Miami-Dade has turned deadly.
Miami-Dade police were called near NW 60th St. and 23rd Ave. at around 9 p.m. Saturday.
That’s where police said a man killed his wife in a home before he barricaded himself inside with two children.
Special Response Team officers were able to rescue those kids through a window.
Once inside, SRT officers found the man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
“The main thing is the children are OK. We wre able to rescue the children from the house unharmed but unfortunately we’re still dealing with one death,” said Det. Alvaro Zabaleta.
Officers said that man was taken to the hospital, while the children have been reunited with their family.
Police have not released their identities.
