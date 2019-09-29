



DANIA BEACH (CBSMiami) – Cellphone video given to CBS4 News showed a major water leak inside a Dania Beach apartment building.

Firefighters said the leak started from a broken pipe underneath a 10,000 gallon rooftop pool Friday night.

Since then, the leak has stopped and the remaining water in the pool has been pumped out but the damage is done.

“People have wondered, ‘Oh, you have a pool on your rooftop. What if something happens?’ I’m like, ‘Well, nothing is going to happen. This was built by trustful engineers,’” Rodrigo Ferreira said.

Ferreira is one of 250 people displaced at The Place at Dania Beach Apartments. He showed up Saturday to be escorted by deputies to see his unit.

“We don’t know yet when we are going to be able to get back into the apartment to stay,” Ferreira said.

It’s still unclear how many apartments are damaged and if there’s a history of problems with the pool.

While residents wait for answers, many are staying a block away at some nearby hotels.

“We are going to be staying there, I guess a while. I’m not sure what we will do moving forward, but I guess somebody will let us know,” Tobyn Read said.

Read had the chance to survey the damage after he said water was pouring out from the A/C vents into his apartment.

“The water is, at least, to our living room. We got an area rug that, I’m assuming, is going to be trash. Other than that, I don’t know. I don’t think it’s terrible,” Read said.

Families are left in the dark about what’s next but Ferreira said he’s thankful everyone’s OK and he’s trying be patient.

“Thankfully, nobody got hurt. We are just being patient and work around the situation,” Ferreira said.

CBS4’s Ty Russell has not heard back from the management company for the building.

So far people said management sent a message about a leak and reminding people to pay their rent.

Right now, many neighbors are using renters insurance to pay for hotel rooms.