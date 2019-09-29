



MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – José José’s passing brought on strong reactions from celebrities, politicians and fans who loved the late Mexican music icon.

The power of his voice resonated Saturday on the streets as fans mourned at a Mexican plaza where his bronze statue stands. Others spontaneously began singing aboard public buses in Mexico.

In the wake of his death, a flood of notable names paid tribute to the acclaimed “Príncipe de la canción” — prince of song.

Latin music superstar Gloria Estefan wrote a tribute on Instagram, “He wrung out our hearts with his unmistakable voice and left an indelible mark on music for all time … Rest in Peace, José José, thank you for the beautiful songs and your musical legacy that will live forever!”

Canadian entertainer Paul Anka called him a friend as he recalled sharing the stage to perform a bilingual rendition of his 1973 song, “Let Me Get To Know You.”

Meanwhile, famed TV personality Don Francisco said José José was simply a gigantic figure in the music industry and his “impressive legacy would make him eternal.”

He was admired by succeeding generations of Latino singers

Spanish singer and songwriter Alejandro Sanz shared his grief during a brief break in his US tour.

“Prince of the songs … you created your own kingdom capable of going around the world and hearts. A sincere hug to your family and friends. #DEP #JoséJosé,” Sanz wrote.

Mexican singer, songwriter and actor Carlos Rivera, who sang in a duet of the classic “Voy a Llenarte Toda” in one of the singer’s last albums, praised his colleague’s legacy.

“The most prodigious voice of our country has left. Loved and admired by all of us who were fortunate to meet him. There’s so much to learn from him and so much that he left for us through his performances. How sad it is to say goodbye … Rest in Peace Master,” Rivera wrote.

He had a generous heart, actor says

Years before we knew him as Rogelio de la Vega in the CW’s series “Jane the Virgin,” actor Jaime Camil worked alongside José José in Mexico’s Ugly Betty series.

“There are a few who have your voice, your people skills and your sense of humor … Today it hurts so much.. You’ll always be in our hearts,” he wrote in a lengthy Instagram post.

GALLERY: 2019 Celebrity Deaths

The death of José José also took the veteran reggaeton singer Don Omar back to his early career days when he was promoting his music in Mexico and the singer stepped away from filming to introduce him to many of his friends in the industry.

“Did you leave my dear friend? I’m sorry I didn’t have a chance to thank you for your influence, your music and your history,” he wrote on Instagram

Politicians bow down to ‘El Príncipe’

The music of José José also made its way to the home of at least one of America’s leading political families. Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush said he grew up listening to some of his hits.

“One of the most legendary Latino musicians in recent memory. I grew up listening to José José, but his legacy in the music community will leave a lasting impact,” he tweeted.

Corin Robertson, who was appointed as British ambassador to Mexico last year, remembered the moment when she was introduced to the singer’s music.

“The first time I heard this magic voice I immediately knew I was going to like Mexico. Rest in peace the unforgettable prince of song #JoséJosé,” she posted along a video of the singer’s performance of hit “El Amar y Querer.”

Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced sent her condolences to the singer’s family assuring them that he was one of the US territory’s dearest artists.

“Today, a music icon says goodbye. The world lost a big one and a darling of Puerto Rico,” she wrote on Twitter.

Athletes called him an icon

WWE superstar Sin Cara, who returned to the ring this weekend, said goodbye to the singer and quoted the lyrics of one of his most popular songs — “El Triste”

Meanwhile, the Mexican National Team honored the late singer saying, “Your music will live for ever. Truly an icon. Rest in peace, José José,” they wrote.

