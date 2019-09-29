Comments
DANIA BEACH (CBSMiami) – A 4-year-old boy is in critical condition after a near drowning in Dania Beach.
Officers were called to the 200 block of SW 5th St. just after 6 p.m. Saturday night where that boy was pulled from the water.
He apparently fell into a pool during a party.
When paramedics arrived the boy was unresponsive without a pulse. But after a few minutes of CPR, his pulse returned.
As of Sunday morning, he was still being treated at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.
