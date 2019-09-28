  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By Lisa Petrillo
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Tiffany Fantasia is the reigning queen of queens at Palace Bar on South Beach, and has been for 16 years.

The drag queen show she performs at brunches and dinners brings in audiences from all walks of life.

Last year, The Palace Bar reopened in its new location on 10 Street and Ocean Drive in South Beach.

Every week day from 5pm – 7pm, Palace Bar offers a happy hour that has become a favorite to locals and tourists alike.

One of the top cocktails at the bar is named after the Palace star performer.

The Tiffany Fantasia Mouth of the South cocktail from The Palace in South Beach. (CBS4)

It is called Tiffany Fantasia’s Mouth of the South Cocktail and it’s our weekend Digital Bite.

Here is how to make it at home.

Combine these ingredients in a large shaker:

  • 2 oz.  Ketel One orange vodka
  • 2 oz. Peach Schnapps
  • Dash of Passion Fruit puree
  • Dash of Orange Juice
  • Shake vigorously
  • Fill large glass with ice
  • Pour above mixture through strainer into glass
  • Garnish with orange peel on side of glass
  • Cheers!

