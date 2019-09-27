MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s an important traffic alert for South Florida drivers. Avoid SR 836 near NW 57th Avenue if you can.

Starting at 11:00 p.m Friday night, there will be a complete closure of SR 836/Dolphin Expressway at NW 57th Avenue as construction crew lay asphalt friction.

The shutdown also includes all entrance and exit ramps as well as all lanes on NW 57th Avenue between Perimeter Road and Blue Lagoon Drive.

There will be detour signs to help keep traffic moving.

Here are the detours:

To access NW 57th Ave from eastbound SR 836:

Continue on eastbound SR 836

Take exit to NW 45th Avenue and turn left

Turn left onto NW 15th Street to access Perimeter Road

OR

Take exit to NW 45th Avenue and turn right

Turn right onto NW 7th Street to access NW 57th Avenue

To access NW 57th Ave from westbound SR 836:

Continue on westbound SR 836

Take exit to NW 72nd Avenue and turn right to access Perimeter Road

OR

Take exit to NW 72nd Avenue and turn left

Turn left onto NW 7th Street to access NW 57th Avenue

Drivers going westbound on Perimeter Road can:

Continue on westbound Perimeter Road • Turn left onto NW 72nd Avenue • Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

OR

Turn left onto NW 7th Street to access NW 57th Avenue

Drivers going northbound on NW 57th Avenue can:

Turn left onto Blue Lagoon Drive

Turn left onto NW 62nd Avenue

Turn right onto NW 7th Street

Turn right onto NW 72nd Avenue

Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

OR

Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

OR

Continue on northbound NW 72nd Avenue to access Perimeter Road

The interchange will reopen Monday at 5:00 a.m.