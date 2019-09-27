Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s an important traffic alert for South Florida drivers. Avoid SR 836 near NW 57th Avenue if you can.
Starting at 11:00 p.m Friday night, there will be a complete closure of SR 836/Dolphin Expressway at NW 57th Avenue as construction crew lay asphalt friction.
The shutdown also includes all entrance and exit ramps as well as all lanes on NW 57th Avenue between Perimeter Road and Blue Lagoon Drive.
There will be detour signs to help keep traffic moving.
Here are the detours:
To access NW 57th Ave from eastbound SR 836:
- Continue on eastbound SR 836
- Take exit to NW 45th Avenue and turn left
- Turn left onto NW 15th Street to access Perimeter Road
OR
- Take exit to NW 45th Avenue and turn right
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street to access NW 57th Avenue
To access NW 57th Ave from westbound SR 836:
- Continue on westbound SR 836
- Take exit to NW 72nd Avenue and turn right to access Perimeter Road
OR
- Take exit to NW 72nd Avenue and turn left
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street to access NW 57th Avenue
Drivers going westbound on Perimeter Road can:
- Continue on westbound Perimeter Road • Turn left onto NW 72nd Avenue • Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right
OR
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street to access NW 57th Avenue
Drivers going northbound on NW 57th Avenue can:
- Turn left onto Blue Lagoon Drive
- Turn left onto NW 62nd Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 72nd Avenue
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right
OR
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left
OR
- Continue on northbound NW 72nd Avenue to access Perimeter Road
The interchange will reopen Monday at 5:00 a.m.
