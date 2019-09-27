Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hazmat crews had to be called to the tarmac at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after a Southwest Airlines passenger became sick on a plane.
Investigators say several passengers complained of feeling sick and of smelling a mysterious odor, but only one passenger required medical attention.
The passenger was taken to Broward Health Medical Center.
The plane was headed to Havana, Cuba.
Officials said everyone had deplaned and had emptied the luggage from the Boeing 737.
Images from Chopper 4 showed several fire and rescue units surrounding a jetliner on Friday afternoon.
