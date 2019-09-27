MIAMI (CBSMiami) — This Sunday night, last year’s breakout hit drama, God Friended Me, returns for its 2nd season with a 3-episode arc shot on location in Paris.

God Friended Me blends the power of social media with the power of faith.

This uplifting drama stars Brandon Micheal Hall as Miles Finer, an outspoken atheist whose life is turned upside down when he receives a friend request on Facebook from “God” and unwittingly becomes an agent of change in the lives and destinies of others around him.

“It’s about helping people, Yes?” asked CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

“Yes, at the root of it. I think that’s the root of any good religion. Do unto others as you would have them do unto you and to help people to make sure you’re thinking to help people before you’re thinking of yourself,” said Brandon.

Miles, who is a positive person but isn’t a believer, is a bit at odds with his preacher Dad. Yet he’s s set on getting to the bottom of what he believes is an elaborate hoax. In the meantime, he will play along and, in the process, the God account brings him to journalist Cara Bloom.

They inadvertently end up helping others in need as well as connecting to each other.

Joining them on this journey are Miles’s sister, Ali, and his best friend, Rakesh, a sometime hacker who joins miles and Cara’s search for the source behind the mysterious account.

Brandon says the show is diverse both on camera and behind the scenes.

“When you walk into the writers’ room in LA you’re like ‘Wow I’ve never seen a writers’ room like this before’, you watch the show and that’s what’s so great about our piece,” he said.

Don’t miss the 2nd season premiere of God Friended Me on Sunday at 8:30pm right after 60 Minutes.