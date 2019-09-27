  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade has confirmed the fifth case of dengue in Miami-Dade County and remains under a mosquito-borne illness alert.

The five cases of Dengue do not appear to be related, according to the DOH-Miami-Dade.

Dengue is a virus spread through mosquito bites through the Aedes mosquitoes, which also spread chikungunya and Zika virus.

Dengue fever can present itself as a flu-like illness with muscle aches, pain, fever, headache, eye pain, and sometimes a rash. The symptoms appear within 14 days of being bitten by an infected mosquito and can last for up to a week.

There are no vaccines to prevent infection. The CDC says that early recognition and treatment can “substantially lower the risk of medical complications and death.”

Broward County’s first case of Dengue was reported on September 13

To protect yourself from mosquitoes, remember to “Drain and Cover.”

  • Drain standing water to stop mosquitoes from multiplying.
  • Cover your skin with clothing and use mosquito repellent.
  • Cover doors and windows with screens to keep mosquitoes out.
  • Use mosquito repellent

